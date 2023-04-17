Khloe Kardashian Says She 'Can't Live Without' Sister Kourtney Kardashian in Touching 44th Birthday Tribute

Kourtney Kardashian is feeling the love from her family on her birthday! On Tuesday, the Poosh founder marked her 44th birthday, and was celebrated with a series of sweet social media posts from her sisters and her mom as well as husband Travis Barker.

Khloe's emotional tribute led with a throwback picture of her and the birthday girl from their childhood.

"Happy birthday my baby @kourtneykardash!!! I have loved you before even knowing how to love. I have loved you since the moment we met and I have only loved you more with each day since. You will always be one of my best friends/favorite people in this scary world. But Life doesn’t seem as scary when we are facing it together. What would I do without you? You have been there through it all and I never want to go through a moment of this life without you. The laughter we've shared I’ll crave that forever. There’s something about you and I… We are two peas in a pod. We go together like peanut butter and jelly. We are twin souls. Kourt you are irreplaceable to me. It’s hard to put into words the way I feel about you and our bond. Nothing will break you and I," she wrote.

"My birthday wish for you is that this life becomes all that you want it to, your dreams stay big, your worries stay small, and you never need to carry more than you can hold. My wish is that you continue to sparkle, you continue to live life just as you see fit. I pray that the magic in you only gets stronger and the fire of life I see in you never ever dims. Happy birthday to my Jane! You deserve every ounce of happiness, love and blessings that you receive! You deserve only greatness in this world!" she added.

The Good American founder ended her message to her sister by reflecting on their younger days.

"You are such a special soul. I miss you! I miss us wrestling and us being morons together but I guess we had to grow up at some point lol," she wrote. "I am so happy for the love and life that you have found. I hope you know every single day just how much I can’t live without you 🤍 Together forever, Jane and Suzanne Laverne and Shirley Yolanda and Towanda Arnold and Danny," she wrote.

Khloe's post also included clips from Keeping Up With the Kardashians and a picture of her, Kourtney and sisters Kylie, Kendall and Kim.

Kourtney's baby sister, Kylie Jenner, took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet picture.

"Happy birthday my beautiful sister!!! @kourtneykardashian," she wrote.

Momager Kris Jenner got in on the birthday love with a video of her and late ex-husband Robert Kardashian bringing their firstborn child home, and additional home videos from her childhood.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful first born child @kourtneykardash!!! It truly feels like yesterday that you were born. I can’t believe how fast time has gone by… I can remember every precious, incredible milestone, and how you came along that day and stole our hearts. You are such an incredible blessing and made all my dreams of becoming a mommy come true," she wrote.

"Thank you for being the most incredible and amazing daughter, mommy, auntie, sister, wife and friend… you are beautiful inside and out! You are smart, talented, kind, creative, generous, loving, and are the best confidant and design advisor! You are the best to go to Disneyland with and you are the best shopping buddy! You are the best mom and I’m so proud of you each and every day. I thank God he chose me to be your mommy and I love you more than you will ever know. Mommy xo," Kris added.

Kourtney's husband, Travis, celebrated his lady with a heartfelt message and a series of pictures.

"My soulmate. I’m so grateful that today you were born. You deserve everything your heart desires. Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile," the Blink-182 drummer wrote. "You stole my heart the moment we met. Happy birthday to the most beautiful amazing woman to walk the face of the earth. I love you my wife ❤️."

Travis also took to his Instagram Story to share a series of pictures, including photos of Kourtney sleeping in the car and a pre-surgery selfie.