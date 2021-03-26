Khloé Kardashian Seemingly Throws Shade at Kourtney's Ex Younes Bendjima

Khloé Kardashian was not a fan of one of Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriends.

While watching the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Thursday, Khloé, 36, seemingly threw shade at her older sister's ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. In the episode, the Good American co-founder asks Kourtney, 41, if she's dating anyone.

"No, who would I be dating?" Kourtney replies, adding that she doesn't have any interest in dating. Khloé then asks if she's still talking to her ex, seemingly referring to Younes, 27.

"No, never," Kourtney replies, as Khloé tells her he was "a little negative" for her. "He’ll text me once in a while… I’m feeling really content with my own way of life."

As the episode aired, Khloé then tweeted, "He was sooooooo toxic and negative for Kourt. #KUWTK."

When a fan asked, "are we talking about Y?", she replied, "Yous smart."

Kourtney and Younes started dating in 2016 after they met in Paris, France. They split in 2018, but rekindled their romance in late 2019.

The Poosh founder, meanwhile, is currently coupled up with Travis Barker. Earlier this month, a source told ET that the couple are "in total lust over each other."

"Kourtney and Travis are in total lust over each other and she doesn’t regret going public with their relationship at all," the source said. "The relationship was a long time coming because the attraction has always been there on both sides. They love the fact that they have a true friendship and bonded that way before taking anything further and making things romantic."

ET learned in January that Kardashian and Barker had started dating after years of being friends. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show last week, Barker said the pair's relationship "comes natural," especially since they're both parents.