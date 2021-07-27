Khloe Kardashian Shares the Advice She'd Give to Her Past Self

Khloe Kardashian has lived a lot of a life and has a few things to say to her past self. On Monday, the 37-year-old reality star answered a fan's question on Twitter about what advice she'd give to her past self.

"I have so much advice to give to my past self but 1thing would be live for yourself," she began. "Try not to live up to every1 else’s expectations especially when they don’t live that way. Focus on making yourself happy. The rest is too much pressure & probably won’t matter in the grand scheme."

Khloe has been open in the past about her struggles both with body image and with the public's impression of her on-off relationship with Tristan Thompson, her daughter, True's, father.

When an unedited bikini pic of the reality star surfaced in April and Khloe tried to get it taken down, she later addressed her fans about the incident.

"In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgement my entire life to be perfect and to meet other's standards of how I should look has been too much to bear," she wrote at the time. "It's almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standards that the public have all set for me."

During a March episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe admitted she was struggling with people's opinions of her then-rekindled romance with Tristan.

"I'm really affected about what people have to say about my relationship," she said. "Like, I'm not even able to make up my own mind because I'm so flooded with everyone else's opinions or criticisms."

Khloe and Tristan have since split again.