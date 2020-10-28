Khloe Kardashian Tests Positive for COVID-19 on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

Khloe Kardashian is one of the millions of Americans who have tested positive for coronavirus. The 36-year-old reality star reveals in a new sneak peek clip for Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she tested positive for COVID-19 this past spring.

"I can tell that she's now getting scared and she's really nervous about it," Kim Kardashian West says in the clip, noting that she feels in her "gut" that Khloe does have it.

Kris Jenner adds, "I, of course, jumped on the phone with every doctor who would take my call, trying to find somebody that would help her."

The clip then cuts to Khloe lying in bed, revealing to the camera, "I just found out that I do have corona. I have been in my room. It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for of couple days, vomiting and shaking and then hot and then cold."

Khloe adds that the symptoms were unlike anything she's ever experienced.

"I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache. I wouldn't say it was a migraine," she says. "The cough in my chest would burn when I would cough. My throat is still not fully recovered, clearly. Let me tell you, that s**t is real. But we're all going to get through this. I'm praying if we all follow orders and listen, we're gonna be OK."

Thankfully, Khloe has seemingly fully recovered, recently attending Kim's 40th birthday getaway to a private island.