Khloe Kardashian Thanks TikTok User for Shutting Down Story About Her Changing Appearance

Khloe Kardashian appreciates her fans speaking out in her defense! The 36-year-old reality star commented on a viral TikTok video, in which user Mackin Casey slams a recent story comparing a photo of Khloe from 2007 and one from present day, titled, "Another face of Khloe."

"I've been watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians since that s**t came out and none of this looks unrecognizable," Casey says in the TikTok video.

"Plastic surgery thing? Yeah. Do the Kardashians and every other celebrity in Hollywood use it? Yeah. Does it affect you in the slightest? No. You realize she has body dysmorphia. She thinks she looks like that all the time," he continues, referencing the 2007 photo. "You guys post what she worked mad hard for to forget and leave behind."

The Good American founder took to the comments section to call out the articles commenting on her appearance.

"I don’t want anyone to kiss my a**," she wrote. "I’m not asking for that. But what I am asking for is for people to realize just what articles like this does to someone’s soul and confidence."

Khloe, who has been open about her fitness journey on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and her show, Revenge Body, went on to thank the fan for his support.

"I am so very grateful and appreciative of anyone who stands up to bullying or people writing story’s [sic] simply for clickbait," Khloe continues. "Defending someone, Especially when we don’t know one another makes me heart happy. That’s the person I am. I like to defend what is right. Thank you everyone for your sweet comments and thank you @mackincasey for being so kind 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."

This past October, Khloe opened up about handling negative comments.

"At first, [mean comments] would definitely bug me, and I'm like, what in the world?" she told ELLE magazine. "I would never take my time to shame someone or be negative. I only comment nice and positive things. At first, I would let stuff like that affect me. And now I really don't care. Maybe if I'm having a bad day. But typically, I would say 90 percent of the time, it doesn't affect me."