‘Killer Siblings’ Returns With More Stories of Revenge, Manipulation and Deceit: Watch the Trailer

Killer Siblings is back. The Oxygen true-crime series returns with an all-new season of revenge, manipulation and deceit -- and ET has the exclusive first look at what's to come.

Similar to the first season, each episode of Killer Siblings will focus on “some of the most amoral and calculating siblings who were caught red-handed in a web of lies” through interviews with detectives, investigators and psychologists, who attempt to solve these heinous crimes.

As the trailer teases, the 12-part season 2 will chronicle everything from a story of embezzlement and revenge to a sibling coerced into murdering his sister’s ex-lover to a young woman who brings a pair of abusive brothers to justice.

Killer Siblings season 2 premieres Saturday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. ET/PT on Oxygen.