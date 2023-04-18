Kim and Khloe Kardashian Visit California Prison to Hear Inmates' Experiences

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian participated in an informative visit at the California State Prison, Los Angeles County in Lancaster, California, on Monday.

The Kardashians stars, along with leaders of the REFORM Alliance, including the organization's co-chair, Michael Rubin, were joined by Gen-Z influencers and entertainers who are part of the Future Shapers Advisory Council to meet and speak with inmates about their experiences in the criminal justice system.

Kim, Khloe, rapper Lil Baby, influencers Dixie, Heidi and Marc D’Amelio, Hannah Jackson, Rondo Bonilla, Sophia Kianni, Zander Moricz, Jack Wright, REFORM Alliance Chief Advocacy Officer Jessica Jackson, and California Assembly member Matt Haney listened to the incarcerated men speak about their life behind bars, and the events leading up to their time in prison.

The group also had the opportunity to discuss ways the system could better support safety and rehabilitation. Getting a first look at one of the rehab services, the group toured the program's Paws for Life program.

Kim, who has been vocal about her support alongside Michael to bring awareness to those wrongfully convicted and criminal justice reform, spoke about the inspiring day.

"It’s always an honor to be able to visit the men and women living behind our prison walls," she said in a statement. "Hearing the stories of people trapped in the prison system is what drives my commitment to advocate for reform and find ways to leverage my platform to help change lives and laws."

She continued, "Today I was especially thrilled to bring REFORM's Future Shapers Advisory Council inside the prison as well. We are building up the next generation of leaders and influencers who will join us in this fight."

Michael took to his social media to share pictures and share the importance of giving the young leaders the chance to see and hear firsthand experiences.

"We visited Lancaster Prison (LAC) with this committed group of young leaders and members of REFORM's Future Shapers Advisory Council to hear firsthand from people in the system and learn about what we can do to improve it," Michel wrote on both Instagram and Twitter.

"This was an important step towards building up the next generation of leaders who will work with us to collectively reform and improve our supervision system and advocate for a fairer and more logical justice system," he added. "Thank you to @kimkardashian, @jessicajackson and @reform for building upon February's Gen Z dinner and continuing our efforts to transform probation and parole across the country."