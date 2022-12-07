Kim Cattrall Supports 'Sex and the City' Creator Darren Star at 'Emily in Paris' Premiere Despite Reboot Drama

The 66-year-old actress, who famously portrayed PR exec Samantha Jones on SATC, posed alongside Star on the red carpet at the Theatre Des Champs Elysees, wearing a chic black jumpsuit with gold button embellishments and a veiled black Philip Treacy fascinator hat. Also at the event was Cattrall's longtime boyfriend, Russell Thomas.

"Thanks @starmandarren and @netflix for such a fun opening in Paris🇫🇷 with ‘Emily in Paris’ 💋@emilyinparis," Cattrall captioned a pic of herself with Star from the glam carpet on Instagram.

Cattrall's appearance alongside Star is interesting considering her prior disagreements with her SATC co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, and her refusal to reprise the role of Samantha in the franchise's reboot, And Just Like That. In addition to Star, Cattrall is also close with former SATC costume designer Patricia Field, who now works on Emily in Paris.

Star is not a part of And Just Like That, with show runner Michael Patrick King at the reigns of the HBO Max series.

When asked whether Cattrall might join the Emily in Paris cast, Star replied to Variety, “It’s a wonderful idea. Not at the moment but it would be so much fun to see that happening.”

Fans in the comments section of Cattrall's post certainly seemed interested in a potential cameo from the actress on the Netflix show.

"If you were to be in Emily in Paris it would make my dreams come true. 😍😍😍," one commenter wrote.

Others wanted her to bring back Samantha in the Emily in Paris world.

"If she plays 'Samantha' on this show I will die of happiness. 🙌🔥" another fan remarked.

Star spoke with ET's Deidre Behar on the red carpet about what fans of Emily In Paris can expect this season.

"I think this season builds on the other seasons, but I think it's more intriguing," he teased. "I just feel like the characters are more developed and there's just a lot more going on between all the characters, not just Emily."

He also noted that there are "a few" cliffhangers, including "a big one."

As for Cattrall's absence from And Just Like That, Star has previously spoken out about how the show handled Samantha in its debut season. While Cattrall herself wasn't featured, the character of Samantha did text with Carrie Bradshaw (Parker) and even met up for an off-screen drink in the show's season 1 finale.

"They definitely had a challenge," Star said of making the new series without Cattrall during a July interview with SiriusXM's Radio Andy, "but I love the idea that they kept her alive in a sense and there's always hope."

Cattrall, however, has shut down any hope that she'll appear on And Just Like That.

When ET spoke with the actress in May, she shared a message for SATC fans who were disappointed by her decision to never again play Samantha Jones.

"I think the character of Samantha was awakened 25 years ago and she will live forever. She's your best friend, and she's someone who will tell you the truth. Because she's been there and done that," she said. "I love her so much, but she lives in a time and a place, and I honor that."

While Cattrall won't appear in And Just Like That's second season, which is currently filming, the series' showrunner, Michael Patrick King, has confirmed that Samantha's text messages will continue.

For more from the Emily In Paris premiere, watch ET's exclusive interviews below.