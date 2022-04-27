Kim Kardashian Admits Why She Photoshopped True on Cousin Stormi's Body

Kim Kardashian is admitting to using Photoshop. The 41-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to address the Disneyland photo controversy, after Khloe Kardashian seemingly confirmed that her daughter, True, had been edited into pics from the amusement park.

The photo editing had nothing to do with deceiving fans, and everything to do with maintaining her pink and blue Instagram aesthetic, according to Kim.

Kim confirmed that the photos, which she first shared on New Year's Eve, featured her daughter, Chicago, and her niece, Stormi. While Kim had hoped to share the pics in their original form, Stormi's mom, Kylie Jenner, wasn't on board.

"I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said she wasn't really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that!" Kim wrote. "But it wasn't going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matches perfectly."

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"It wasn't the aesthetic I was going for and I can own up to that! You know how much a good aesthetic means to my soul. And I will be damned if Kylie will ruin that for me and mess up my IG grid," Kim added. "So thank you True for taking one for the team! I didn't think it would be that big of a deal if her own mom questioned if I snuck her to Disneyland for the first time."

While questions about the photos circulated when they were posted, the intrigue picked up earlier this month, when Khloe shared pics from True's "first time to Disneyland." The post confused fans as it appeared True had already been to The Happiest Place on Earth with her cousin.

"Welllppp I f**ked this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else," Khloe tweeted after a fan called out the inconsistency.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

While Kim owned up to editing the Disneyland photos, she shut down claims that she did the same with a pic of her beau, Pete Davidson. On her Instagram Story, Kim shared a screenshot of an article with a headline that read, "Kim Kardashian Appears to Photoshop Pete Davidson's Nose and Jawline."

"Hmmm," she wrote of the accusation. "I guess Pete's jawline is snatched!!!! Snatched to the point u [sic] guys thought I photoshopped it!!! One pic he's laughing in mid convo! Wait I did add a grainy filter tho."

The filter she chose didn't affect the shape of Pete's face, though -- something Kim tried to prove by sharing the original live photo and questioning, "How do you photoshop a live photo? Asking for a friend..."

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Kim likewise denied Photoshopping her belly button, after several outlets claimed she did just that in a poolside pic.

"Come on guys...Seriously! This is so dumb. Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button???" she wrote Tuesday on her Instagram Story, before using the opportunity to promote the underwear she was wearing in the shot.

"Belly button insecurities?! Well… why don't you head on over to skims.com to conceal that saggy belly button of yours with a great pair of high waisted underwear like I did!" Kim wrote. "You're welcome!!!"