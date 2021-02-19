Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Have Been 'Done for a While,' Source Says Following Divorce Filing

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's divorce was a longtime coming.

A source tells ET, "Kim filing for divorce from Kanye is just a formal part of the process. The couple has been done for a while and have been amicable for a while."

"At the end of the day, Kanye and Kim love each other immensely, but knew it was time to call it quits," the source says. "Their children are their number one priority and no matter what will maintain a positive relationship for them."

Another source also tells ET that there is "no drama" between the two, adding that they "haven’t been a couple for quite some time, so the filing is no surprise to Kanye, Kim’s family, or anyone else in their inner circle."

"Kim has been spending this time getting everything in order so that the divorce can go as smooth as possible," the source says. "It has been an overwhelming process, but the divorce is something she knew had to happen. Kim saw her parents co-parent successfully and sees [sister] Kourtney [Kardashian] and Scott [Disick] do the same thing, and is hopeful that her situation will be no different."

"It is sad of course, but the marriage just wasn’t working for either of them anymore," the source notes.

As ET previously reported, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed for divorce on Friday.

A separate source told ET that Kim is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1. The source added that Kanye is fine with the joint custody agreement and the two are committed to co-parenting together.

The source also said there is a prenup and neither Kim nor Kanye are planning to contest it. The source added they are already in the process of reaching a property settlement agreement.

Kim and Kanye tied the knot in Florence, Italy, on May 24, 2014. This week, an additional source told ET that Kim was "extremely stressed out" trying to keep their marital troubles private.

"Kim and Kanye are trying their best to keep their relationship issues a private matter, especially for the sake of the kids," the source said at the time. "Kim is extremely stressed out right now between taking care of their children, studying to become a lawyer and figuring out her situation with Kanye in the best way possible for both their kids and for him and his mental state."

For more on the pair, see below.