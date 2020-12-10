Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 'in a Great Place' as They Continue to Work on Their Marriage, Source Says

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are putting in the effort to make their marriage work, a source tells ET.

After publicly hitting a rough patch in July, as Kanye made headlines for his presidential run, the two are now "in a great place," our source says. Kim recently shared happy pictures of their family in Colorado, with Kanye smiling big while carrying his 7-year-old daughter, North, his 4-year-old son, Saint, as well as his 5-year-old nephew, Reign.

"The couple has been spending a lot of quality time together with their kids and family," the source says. "They've been trying to spend time in places that are slower or more calm like Colorado so they can enjoy their time without worrying about paparazzi or fans interrupting."

"The couple knows they have to work on things, but they’re putting in the effort, all while busy with their own work and continuing to grow their brands," the source adds.

Indeed, 39-year-old Kim and 43-year-old Kanye have been taking some time to travel. Prior to their Colorado getaway, Kim shared pictures of the family in the Dominican Republic.

Last month, a source told ET that the couple was continuing to support one another and work on their marriage.

"The couple still makes time for one another when they can, but they aren't strangers to spending periods of time apart because they're both so busy," the source said. "Couples go through up and downs but Kim and Kanye have love for one another that others can't always see."