Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Settle Divorce After Nearly 2 Years

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have settled their divorce, ET has confirmed.

The settlement -- which cements their child custody and division of property -- comes nearly two years after Kardashian filed for divorce following six years of marriage to the embattled rapper. As for the settlement, ET has learned Kim and Kanye will share joint custody of their four children with "equal access," though ET has learned Kim will still have the kids the majority of the time. They share four children -- North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

More specifically, ET has learned Kanye will fork over $200,000 per month in child support, which constitutes as his share due at the first of every month wired to her account. The rapper will also be responsible for an equal share of their kids' educational expenses (including tuition), as well as their children's security expenses.

In addition, ET has learned that any dispute regarding their children will be resolved through mediation. The one stipulation: if one of the parents fails to participate in mediation, the other parent, by default, will make the parental decision. ET has also learned that, according to the prenup, both Kim and Kanye have waived spousal support and the division of proprietary assets is in accordance.

The divorce settlement comes weeks before a trial date was scheduled to settle unresolved issues pertaining to their divorce, such as shared property, which had been a point of contention. Prior to the settlement, the divorce dragged on for so long, Kim, represented by powerhouse celeb divorce attorney Laura Wasser, filed paperwork requesting that the judge declare her legally single while their custody battle and property issues got dealt with at a later date.

The contentious divorce reached a boiling point when the "Monster" rapper brought up his custody battle with Kardashian in his new song "True Love" featuring late rapper XXXTentacion, and West didn't waste any time making his feelings known about how he felt when it came to visiting his kids.

West dropped these lyrics in the first verse -- "Wait, when you see the kids? I'll see y'all tomorrow. Wait, when the sunset? I see ya'll tomorrow. Wait, when I pick 'em up? I feel like they borrowed."

He didn't end there. "When I gotta return them, scan 'em like a bar code. Wait, no hard feelings, but these feelings hard though. Wait, who got the kids in those. What are those?" The rapper also asked in one of his verses, "I only see three kids, who watchin' Chicago?"

West also rapped, "Daddy in Nebraska. Let the kids dig a tunnel to my house like Chapo," referencing the notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

A source told ET back in January that Kim was upset by Kanye's "antics," which included him saying on social media that Kim didn't allow him to attend their daughter, Chicago's, fourth birthday party.

Through it all, Kardashian said she was trying to "take the high road."

Earlier this year, Kardashian sat down with Vogue for its March cover story, and she opened up about the epiphany that ultimately led to some major life changes, including the divorce.

"For so long, I did what made other people happy and I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy," she said. "And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy."