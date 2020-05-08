Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Travel Outside US for Quality Time With Their Kids

Kim Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye West, are getting away for some much-needed family time. A source tells ET the couple are currently spending time together "outside the US with their family."

ET's source says that Kim and Kanye made the recent decision to travel abroad together "after Kim saw Kanye in Wyoming." Last week, Kim's emotional visit to their Wyoming ranch marked the first time the two were able to see each other following Kanye's controversial political rally in South Carolina and his subsequent Twitter storm of since-deleted comments about Kim and her family.

"The couple knows they need quality time with their kids and no other outside voices or people," the source adds. "Kim knows that Kanye being with his family will be good for him."

In photos obtained by TMZ, Kanye was spotted on a private jet in Cody, Wyoming, on Sunday with his 4-year-old son, Saint. The outlet reports that the jet originally took off from Los Angeles that morning, but no word on where it's going next.

Meanwhile, it appears things are going great for Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian. A source tells ET that the reality star has reignited her romance with Tristan Thompson, who is the father of her 2-year-old daughter, True.

"They are back together and things have been going really well. Khloe is doing what she feels is right for herself and her daughter," the source says. "Khloe has never listened to outside voices, she’s always stayed true to her heart."

"Things with Khloe and Tristan have been great and the couple is taking this time in quarantine to really reconnect and enjoy one another," adds the source.

