Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton Pose Together as 'Opposite Twins'

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian West are together again! Hilton took to Instagram to share videos from her recent hangout with her pal.

In one clip, both women are wearing shiny outfits and large hoop earrings as Kardashian West, 39, exclaimed, "Cuties! We're opposite twins."

"I know," Hilton, 39, agreed. "I love it."

"#TheOG Queens Love you @KimKardashian," Hilton captioned the clip.

In the second video, Kardashian West explained that she and Hilton were having "a fun day" and "just hanging out," before promoting her pal's new documentary, This Is Paris.

"If you haven’t seen her documentary on YouTube, you guys should check it out," Kardashian West said.

"Loves it," Hilton captioned the clip. "So much fun hanging out today @KimKardashian"

When ET spoke with Hilton earlier this month, the former Simple Life star gushed about Kardashian West's success, as well as that of her friend's family.

"It makes me feel incredibly proud. I have known [Kim] since we were little girls, and the empires that she and her sisters and her mother have built is just amazing," she said. "I love them all so much, and it's exciting to see your friends do well."

As for her documentary, which premiered on YouTube Sept. 14, Hilton said it'd "be very surprising and shocking to people, and then I think also it's going to have people understand me a lot more."

"I think people are going to be very surprised when they see this film and see sides to me that they've never seen before," she said. "Even the people who do know me, don't even know some of the things that I talked about in this film."