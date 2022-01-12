Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Embrace in New Date Night Pics

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson aren't shying away from PDA.

The SKIMS founder and the Saturday Night Live star enjoyed a night out on the town for a cozy and low-key date. In photos obtained by TMZ, the couple embraced one another as they stopped for ice cream in LA's Fairfax district on Tuesday.

For their latest outing, Kardashian rocked a gray-blue sweatshirt, with pleather pants and matching heels. The comedian opted for a graphic tee, light gray zip-up hoodie with multi-colored track pants and sneakers.

The two also had dinner at Jon & Vinny's, with the outlet sharing a snap of the two sitting at a booth across from one another.

Their latest outing comes after the pair recently returned from a post-NYE trip to the Bahamas. Earlier this week, a source told ET Kardashian "has such a great time with Pete. He makes her laugh, plays around and has a sense of humor."

“It is nice for Kim to be around that. Pete knows how to talk to Kim. He is the most confident guy, but not cocky. It is why it works with them," the source noted. "Kim thinks Pete is super sexy and likes how he knows so much about comedy, since that is a world she doesn't know as much about. Kim is just going with the flow, but they are spending so much time together, and things are really good right now."

As for her estranged husband Kanye "Ye" West spending time with actress Julia Fox, a separate source told ET on Wednesday that she isn't fazed by the new romance.

"Kim wants to move on from Kanye, so she isn't bothered that Julia and Kanye are seeing each other," the source said. "Kim is happy if Kanye is happy, and she is glad that he's putting his energy into someone else romantically."

