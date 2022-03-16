Kim Kardashian and Son Saint Show Off Their Singing Skills, Perform 'We Don't Talk About Bruno'

Kim Kardashian and her son, Saint, are showing off their impressive singing skills! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a video on her Instagram Stories featuring her and Kanye “Ye” West’s 6-year-old son singing the Encanto hit, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

In a series of videos, Kim and Saint try out a filter that gives them different color eyes -- while the song blares in the background. Kim plants kisses her son’s cheek, as he looks in the camera and notices the filter has changed his mom’s eye color.

“I want blue eyes,” says Saint, who proceeds to have some fun with the color-changing effect before he belts out, “I have green eyes!”

In the next video, the mother-son duo sweetly sings along to the Encanto track, as it continues to play in the background. Saint takes over, jumping into the tune and singing along word-for-word into the camera.

Kim, who also shares children North, 8, Chicago, 4, and 2-year-old Psalm, with her ex, has been spending quality time with her kids and sharing some moments on social media. The SKIMS founder and North often appear together in TikTok videos.

The 44-year-old rapper had posted a photo of what he said was their daughter, North’s, backpack, which has a pin of him, Kim and an alien. “This was on my daughter's backpack when I was 'allowed' to see her last week,” he wrote. “This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive.”

Kim, 41, took to the comments to ask her ex to change his tune. “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school,” the comment from her verified Instagram account read. Kanye did not respond.

Carlijn Jacobs/'Vogue'

In February, a source told ET that Kim is only focused on having a co-parenting relationship with her ex. "Kim has been continuing to focus on herself, her children, family, and her work. The back and forth with Kanye has been incredibly draining and upsetting for her," the source said. "She has been trying to move on with her life and take care of herself, and Kanye's actions have made it difficult to do so."

The source added about her desired relationship with Kanye, "Kim only wants a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kanye and other than that, she doesn't want anything to do with him right now.”