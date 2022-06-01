Kim Kardashian Defends Her 16-Pound Met Gala Weight Loss After Controversy

Kim Kardashian spoke up about the backlash she received last month after losing 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into her Met Gala dress, the same one worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962. Though some argued that the dieting sent a dangerous message to the girls and women who look up to her, Kim saw the situation as just another commitment to her brand.

"To me it was like, 'OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable,'" she told the New York Times. "Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It's all the same to me. I wasn’t saying, 'Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time?'"

To her, bending over backwards for beauty is all part of the performance that makes her such a successful lifestyle icon. This philosophy guides practically everything she does, including her newest skincare line.

"If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might," she said. "So many people want to act like they don’t care about how they look. I'm not acting like it comes easier or it's all natural. You just don't wake up and use whatever. You wake up, you use ingredients. The P.R.P. facials, stem cell facials, lasers — all of that is work."

Kim has also bonded with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, over what she reports to be a mutual dedication to such intense beauty treatments.

"I had this big pimple on my nose and I kept on complaining about this pimple,” she said in the most recent episode of The Kardashians.