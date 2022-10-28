Kim Kardashian Dresses Her Kids Up as Iconic '90s Musicians for Halloween -- See the Cute Pics!

Kim Kardashian's kids are already pretty iconic -- but their costumes for Halloween 2022 are next level!

Kim took to social media on Friday to share some adorable shots of her four "icons." North, 9, is sporting Aaliyah's memorable Tommy Hilfiger Jeans ensemble. Saint, 6, is buttoned up in Snoop Dogg's classic gray checkered shirt and braids. Chicago, 4, looks adorable as Sade in a denim shirt and pants, and Psalm, 3, is rocking Eazy-E's "Straight Outta Compton" style.

Her famous family was here for the looks, with Caitlyn Jenner commenting with a series of heart-eye emojis.

The reality star always goes all out for Halloween, and while she has yet to reveal any of her costumes for this year's festivities, she did recently give her followers a tour of her spooky holiday home décor -- which is "skeleton-themed," with decorative bones and skeleton trees and a front yard full of plaster-cast hands, made by Kim's family, friends and household staff.

In true Kim K. fashion, all of the décor was one color, with the star noting that she went for a “tonal palette.”

The decorations got the seal of approval from her brother-in-law, Travis Barker. In the comments, the Blink-182 rocker left a series of skull and crossbones emojis.