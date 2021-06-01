Kim Kardashian Feels 'Overwhelmed' Taking Care of Kanye West, Source Says

Kim Kardashian West has had a difficult year, caring for her four children amid the pandemic and navigating her husband Kanye West's outbursts and mental health-related struggles.

As divorce rumors circulate surrounding the spouses of six years, a source tells ET that the KKW Beauty founder has "considered divorcing Kanye for quite some time."

"Kanye and Kim have been trying to save their marriage but it's been difficult when he acts out," the source shares. "She is focused on raising her kids and making sure they're in a safe, stable environment and has felt overwhelmed trying to take care of him too."

Kanye, who has been open about his struggles with bipolar disorder in the past, has had a year of highs and lows, complete with a presidential run as well as some controversial comments he made about Kim, her family, and their children at a South Carolina rally.

Following those comments in which Kanye claimed he and Kim discussed the possibility of her having an abortion while she was pregnant with their eldest child, daughter North, Kim issued a rare statement.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," she wrote in July. "Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

In the May 2019 issue of Vogue, Kim shared, “For him, being on medication is not really an option, because it just changes who he is. Traveling a lot does set it off, so he doesn’t travel as much as he used to. But honestly, I never want to speak for him, because I am not in his mind."

ET's source also shared that the couple has been "living separate lives for months."