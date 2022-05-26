Kim Kardashian Hops on Pal Ciara's Star-Studded 'Jump' Lip-Sync Video

Kim Kardashian and Ciara's friendship is still going strong!

The SKIMS founder makes an appearance in Ciara's star-studded lip-sync video for her new song, "Jump," bopping along beside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Vanessa Bryant, Natalia Bryant, J. Balvin, Latto and La La Anthony. In the clip, which Ciara shared to her social media pages on Tuesday, Kardashian wears a figure-hugging black dress with her long hair slicked back in a neat pony. She appears to be at work on the set of a photo shoot, with a cream backdrop hanging behind her.

"It's a party, let's go!" Kardashian wrote on Twitter, re-sharing the clip.

"Jump" is Ciara's first new single in two years, and the singer says she's "back on my mission to make the world dance." The 36-year-old entertainer kicked off 2022 by signing a new label deal with Republic Records and Uptown Records, and recently confirmed that she'd finished work on her eighth studio album.

Ciara reportedly already completed filming on her official music video for "Jump," and was spotted on set with iconic video director Dave Meyers. The pair previously teamed up for "Lose Control" with Missy Elliot in 2005.

This is hardly the first time longtime pals Ciara and Kardashian have appeared together for a fun project. They each played a cameo role in Fergie's 2016 music video, "M.I.L.F. $," and, just this year, shared the spotlight as co-cover stars for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue.

The milestone moment was an unexpected one for 41-year-old Kardashian. "I vividly remember Tyra Banks on the cover and women with curves. I remember just thinking, like, that was so cool. That was so cool. But, I still didn't think that I would -- I thought you had to be a professional model and a runway model," she told SI. "It was always, like, really young girls. I don't want to date myself or sound old, but in my 40's? Like, that's crazy! I never thought in a million years that I would be shooting one myself."

In a letter to her younger self, Kardashian reflected on her trajectory as a public figure -- and what she's learned about showing her true self. “It’s easy to say to just ignore the criticism, but another thing you’ll learn is that at some point it will click in your head that it’s not about you anymore. It’s about family. It’s about helping other people," she continued. "For years you’ll be putting yourself out there… But you’re going to become a more private person and you’re going to come to realize that the way to get your story out there—the actual narrative, the truth—isn’t by engaging but by doing.”

Now decades into her celebrity life, Kardashian made it clear this won't be the last milestone. “But know this. When you get here, to May 2022, you’re not going to be content," she wrote. "You’re still going to be looking for that next 'it'…And when you find it, you’re going to do it—we’re going to do it—like we always do: to the fullest.”