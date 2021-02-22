Kim Kardashian Is Ready to 'Move Forward in Healing' After Kanye West Divorce Filing

Kim Kardashian West is ready for the next chapter of her life.

A source tells ET that the reality star feels like "there is a weight lifted off her shoulders" after officially filing for divorce from Kanye West last Friday. The split has been in the works for "a while now," the source says, adding that Kim spent time with her family in Palm Springs, California, after filing.

"Kim feels like she can put that part behind her and start to move forward in healing," the source says. "She knows she will be OK. It's just going to take some time to get used to her new normal."

As ET previously reported, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye on Feb. 19, after six years of marriage. She is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the four children they share -- North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1. A source told ET at the time that the rapper is fine with the joint custody agreement, and that the two are committed to co-parenting together.

"Kim filing for divorce from Kanye is just a formal part of the process," the source said. "The couple has been done for a while and have been amicable for a while. At the end of the day, Kanye and Kim love each other immensely but knew it was time to call it quits. Their children are their number one priority and no matter what will maintain a positive relationship for them."

An additional source told ET that the divorce has been an "overwhelming process" for Kim, but it's something "she knew had to happen."

"It is sad, of course, but the marriage just wasn't working for either of them anymore," added the source. Hear more in the video below.