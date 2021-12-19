Kim Kardashian Joins Pete Davidson For Dinner And A Movie In Staten Island

It’s Saturday Night in Staten Island with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the comedian had a date night in his hometown on Dec. 18. The pair were spotted by fans at the Eltingville's Atrium Stadium Cinemas around 6pm. Keeping it casual for their outing, the 41-year-old reality TV star rocked a black puffer coat. The 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star sported a light floral-printed puffer jacket. Fans captured the duo walking side by side in the theatre.

Joined by the pair on their date was Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. It’s unclear what flick the trio watched. The pair -- who have been dating since October -- didn’t end their night there.

On Sunday, the owner of Angelina’s Ristorante, on Staten Island shared that the group enjoyed a dinner at the Italian eatery. “Thank you Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Scott Disick & others for having dinner at Angelina’s last night. Truly great to serve, come back anytime. @kimkardashian @letthelordbewithyou,” the picture of Kim and Pete posing for a selfie read.

In the next photo, Scott posed with another member of the restaurant's staff. A fan shared a video on TikTok of the pair and their friends making their arrival.

The pair's outing came as the comedian opted to miss a night at SNL. Pete joined a few other cast members by taking the night off due to heighted concerns of the rise of the latest Omicron variant of COVID-19. The weekly late-night show -- which was hosted by Paul Rudd -- opted to run pre-recorded skits and past holiday specials and do the show without a studio audience or musical guest.

Kim and Pete’s date night comes a little over a week after the SKIMs founder filed documents to be declared legally single from her husband Kanye West. The documents, filed by the mother of four, request for her to become officially single, to separate issues of child custody and property from marital status and restore her maiden name. Kim filed for divorce from the "Runaway" rapper in February - - after six years of marriage.

In November, Kim and Pete proved that their romance was still going strong after some time apart. The famous duo were spotted walking around Los Angeles hand in hand during a weekend dinner outing.

The same month, the pair celebrated the King of Staten Island star’s birthday with matching pajamas, rapper Flava Flav and Kim’s mother Kris Jenner. Shortly after the celebration, a source told ET that the pair are enjoying their time together.

"Kim and Pete are dating and having a great time together," the source said. "Pete is a romantic and goes out of his way to make Kim feel special. Kim thinks Pete is hysterical and he's constantly making her laugh, but they also have been connecting on a deeper level."