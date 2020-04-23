Kim Kardashian Poses With Her Four Kids in Quarantine for At-Home 'Vogue' Spread: Pics

Kim Kardashian West is letting Vogue into her hectic life in quarantine with her four kids! The 39-year-old reality star and businesswoman participated in the fashion bible's special "Postcards From Home: Creativity in a Time of Crisis" cover story.

In the feature, Kim poses for several photos with her four children, North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 11 months.

In the pics, Kim and her kids are sitting on a cozy couch in their pajamas. The KKW Beauty founder has her hair slicked back in a sleek braid and is trying to keep a hand on all four of her kiddos.

“We’re in the theater room. That’s the place that has gotten the most use lately,” Kim told Vogue. "The whole family has spent the last few nights in there after the kids made it into a fort, with, like, different beds all over the floor. My daughter is the fort police. If you move out of your bed that she designated for you, it’s a problem.”

Kim's younger sister, Kendall Jenner, also participated in the spread, sharing solo shots of herself from her home in Los Angeles.

“This is my happy place, reading in my home in front of my new James Turrell piece that I’m very proud of,” Kendall told Vogue. “Turrell is an artist I’ve wanted in my home for a long time, not only for the beauty of his work but for the purpose. His pieces are meant to be meditative. They make me feel calm and help put my mind at ease -- I’m usually listening to one of the many ambient playlists I have. I believe, especially in the current climate, that keeping a good mental state is important. Identify all the little things that mean the most to you, and embrace them.”

Many other stars appear in the spread including Gisele Bundchen, Lizzo, Ashley Graham, Florence Pugh, and designers Virgil Abloh, Marc Jacobs and more.

Kim has been very candid about her life in quarantine with her four kids.