Kim Kardashian Praises Mason Disick After He Reaches Out With Concerns Over North's Safety

Kim Kardashian is proud of the young man her nephew, Mason Disick, is growing into! The eldest son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick turned 12 on Tuesday, and in addition to getting lots of loving tribute photos from his famous aunts, a recent text from Mason was also highlighted on Kim's Instagram Stories.

In the text, Mason reached out to Kim after her 8-year-old daughter, North West, went live without her permission on TikTok.

"I don't want to disrespect North but I don't think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn't correct and stuff like that, that she will regret," Mason texted. "I did the exact same thing as she did. I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said. Just in case for safety."

Proud aunt Kim replied to her nephew, "I appreciate you looking out Mason and I agree. She felt bad and I don't think she will do it again but it could be good if you talk to her about it."

Mason told his aunt that he'd "love" to talk to North about it and they made a plan to have the conversation his next time over at the house.

Kim captioned the screenshot, "A helpful king."

Kim Kardashian/ Instagram Stories

Kim also posted several photos of Mason on her Stories, writing, "Mason, you are so mature and I'm loving who you are becoming. You are so protective over all of your cousins and family. I love you so much and will always be there for you."

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Stories

Earlier this week, North went live on TikTok and her mom got upset with her eldest child. North showed an impromptu house tour during her live session, and Mason was clearly concerned about her revealing too much.

Back in March 2020, Kourtney revealed that she had deleted Mason's Instagram account after he started it at the age of 10 without asking.

"I made it private, and then he turned it back to public without me knowing," Kourtney said at the time. "It's gone."