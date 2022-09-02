Kim Kardashian Reveals the Perfect Accessory as She Continues Law School

Kim Kardashian is her own biggest cheerleader. The 41-year-old mother of four revealed that she has officially started law school and has the perfect accessory to help her study.

“And so it begins again #lawschool,” she captioned an image of a pile of books on Wednesday. In the pile are notebooks that read, “Kim Is My Lawyer.”

In December, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that she officially passed the baby bar exam and was free to move forward on her journey to becoming a lawyer.

"OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM,” she captioned a photo that features her wearing a chic blue dress. “Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam three times in two years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the third try with a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses😉).”

Instagram/@kimkardashian

The SKIMS founder’s law journey began in 2018. Instead of taking the traditional route, Kim took California’s alternative route. “In California, the way I’m studying law you need to take two bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate,” she explained.

“I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals,” she added.

In her post, Kim went on the thank the team of lawyers who helped her and her late father, Robert Kardashian, who was a well-known lawyer in the state of California, before his death in 2003.

“I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner,” she shared. “I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!”

So far, Kim hasn’t revealed how long she will be in law school. However, the beauty mogul is putting herself first in this current chapter of her life. In the latest issue of Vogue, Kim revealed she had an epiphany that led to some major life changes.

"For so long, I did what made other people happy and I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy," she said. "And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy."

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye "Ye" West in February 2021.

Noting that her 40s are about "being Team Me," Kim says she plans to "eat well, work out, have more fun," and "spend more time with my kids and the people that make me happy."