Kim Kardashian Says She Wants Her Kids 'to Think the World' of Kanye West

Kim Kardashian wants her kids to think highly of their dad. During ABC News' The Kardashians special, the 41-year-old reality star told Robin Roberts how she discusses her and Kanye "Ye" West's split with their four children. The exes are parents to North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

"I’m really open and honest with them. The younger ones don’t understand as much, but as far as with my two older ones, they know what’s going on and you have to just really be there for them no matter what," she said. "Even in this crazy life that we live, you just have to have an open dialogue with your children."

"Kanye and I have had conversations. We have to talk daily for the kids," Kardashian continued. "I hate that it had to play out like that, but when it comes to family, Kanye and I will always be family. At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be happy and healthy and think the world of their dad. And they do."

Kardashian and West's split has played out publicly, and the 44-year-old rapper has spoken out against his ex's new relationship with Pete Davidson.

"You want to take the high road and sometimes it’s hard," Kardashian said, "but I think that, at the end of the day, everyone has their own way of communicating, and I’ve always been a champion of him speaking his truth, and I would always want that."

As for her relationship with Davidson, 28, Kardashian said she's "at peace" with the Saturday Night Live star.

"I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them," she said. "Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content."

Last month, a source told ET that Kardashian is trying "not to focus too much on Kanye or concern herself with his Instagram posts and rants."

"She's having a great time with Pete and would really like to distance herself from the Kanye drama and hopes he can move on," the source said. "She just wants to co-parent with him and keep things amicable for the sake of their kids. He's making it difficult for her, but she is trying to stay positive."

"Despite the struggles she's having with Kanye, Kim is really enjoying her relationship with Pete," the source added. "She feels like she is having fun with him like she never has before. She feels so relaxed around him and like her true self. Things are getting more and more serious between them."

Despite all of the public commentary on her life, Kardashian said that she does not regret chronicling her life for the world to see.

"Now [fame] is definitely not my goal, but I don’t mind it. I’m not one to say, 'Oh my God. It’s so hard.' I knew what I was getting myself into," she said during the ABC special. "Do I cherish my privacy and do I choose to live my life differently that I did at the beginning of my career? Absolutely. But I love my life, so I don’t look at fame as this negative thing."