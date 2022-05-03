Kim Kardashian Says She Wore Another One of Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Gowns

"To top off my night after The Met, I had the honor of changing into Marilyn Monroe's Norman Norell dress that she wore to the Golden Globes in 1962 -- where she received the Henrietta Award For World Film Favorite," Kardashian wrote alongside pics of her and Monroe in the gown.

"In my quest to find the Jean Louis hand beaded dress that I wore to the gala, I discovered @heritageauctions owned Marilyn’s iconic green sequined gown," she continued. "Further into my research I found out that the owner of the Golden Globe that she received that evening was none other than my friend @jeffleatham. I saw this all as a sign the way that all of the stars aligned."

In a previous interview with Vogue, Kardashian shared that she owned a replica of one of Monroe's dresses, but did not disclose her plan to wear another real garment. “I have a replica of the dress she wore to the Oscars in 1962,” she told the magazine, which reported she was actually referring to the Norell gown. “I think I might just wear that one to eat pizza in my hotel room.”

Concluding her post, Kardashian wrote, "It will forever be one of the greatest privileges of my life to be able to channel my inner Marilyn in this way, on such a special night. Thank you Heritage Auctions, Barbara Zweig and Jeff for helping to make this memory possible."

Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

In the comments section, Chrissy Teigen pointed out a difference between how the women wore the gown, writing, "Wait so Marilyn didn't put her arms through the armholes!? Iconic lol."

"No!!!" Kardashian replied. "Haha. I tried it that way but it didn't look good on me like that."

Kris Jenner, Kardashian's mom, also commented, writing, "You are amazing!!!!"

The reality star's second Monroe look came after she donned the gown that the actress wore to sing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy. However, she was initially devastated to discover that the dress, owned by Ripley's Believe It Or Not, didn't fit.

"I looked at them, and I said, 'Give me like three weeks,'" she told La La Anthony in an interview for Vogue at the gala. "And I had to lose 16 pounds down today to be able to fit this. It was such a challenge. It was like a role. I was determined to fit it."

"It was this or nothing," Kardashian told Vogue. "I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein. I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict."

According to a video, the dress could not be zipped up at a fitting and was fastened with a tie. On the red carpet, Kardashian wore a fur coat on top of the dress.

After posing for pics alongside her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on the museum's iconic stairs, Kardashian quickly changed into a replica of Monroe's gown.

"I’m extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history. I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won’t be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do," she said. "Everything had to be specifically timed and I had to practice walking up the stairs."

Since Kardashian's post about Monroe's Golden Globes dress, however, there's been question online over how it was able to be zipped up -- as it appears in her Instagram photos -- when Monroe's "Happy Birthday" dress could not be.