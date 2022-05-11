Kim Kardashian Shares Kanye West's Brutal Critique of First Outfit She Styled on Her Own After Their Split

Kim Kardashian is revealing one of the hardest parts about her split from Kanye "Ye" West. On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim told her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, why choosing outfits had been stress-inducing post-split.

"I got to the point where I would ask him for advice for everything, down to what I wear," Kim told Kourtney of being married to Kanye. "Even now I’m having panic attacks, like, 'What do I wear?'"

Kim noted that, while her ex styled her for her appearance on Saturday Night Live, she dressed herself for the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards, something that made her "so nervous."

"I was like, 'How do I wear something that hasn’t been pre-vetted first?'" Kim recalled. "It was psychologically [hard]."

She ended up wearing the latest Fendi X SKIMS look, a dark brown leather dress with matching gloves. Kanye, she later found out, was not a fan of the outfit.

"He called me afterwards," Kim shared. "He told me my career’s over and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

The WSJ. Magazine event came just weeks after Kanye walked out of Kim's SNL monologue when she joked, "I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America, a talented, legit genius, who gave me four incredible kids. So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality."

"I showed him the monologue, but he says he never read it, like, he just didn’t read the text," Kim told Kourtney. "Kanye had a hard time with what I said. He’s like, 'I haven’t signed the divorce papers.'"

After Kourtney inquired about the delay in the divorce papers, Kim admitted, "I don’t know. I ask him all the time. He says he will and then he’s like, 'Well, I don’t want a divorce, so I’m not gonna sign them.'"

In a confessional, Kim revealed why she's "always super protective of Kanye and not sharing a lot of the negative things that have happened."

"He’s not here doing the show. Also if I do something on a reality show then it’s like, 'How dare she talk about it.' And then he can do a song that’s so creative and expressive," she said. "It’s always, like, two different sides are being expressed two different ways. One is respected and one is not."

While she may not speak up about his ex often, Kim assured Kourtney, "I’m very sure now. I knew it had to be done when I filed, because I knew it wasn’t the right situation for me. And now I feel super good."

Later on in the episode, Kim once again reflected on the challenge of dressing herself without her ex's help.

"I’ve never really been the visionary. Kanye would come in and be like, 'Oh, you should do your hair like this. Oh, you should do your makeup like this.' That’s his love language, clothes," Kim explained. "And so I always just trusted in him, but it’s not just about clothes. That was the last thing we had, really, in common."

"I’m trying to figure out: Who am I in the fashion world? Who am I by myself?" she continued. "I was always the Kardashians with my sisters, and then I was Kimye, like, who is Kim K? That is the jump. How do I get there without Kanye? When I filed for divorce, it’s been 10 months now, and I’m finally just like stepping out, being like, 'I can do this.'"

As Kim set out to find herself, she also developed a new romance with SNL star Pete Davidson. The pair's relationship is official now, but was in its infancy last year when Scott Disick asked Kim about the rumors at Kris Jenner's birthday party.

"Truly the sweetest, nicest human being on the planet," Kim told Scott, Ellen DeGeneres and others at the bash, without referring to her now-beau by name.

"But aren’t you just having a good time?" Scott questioned, to which Kim, obviously aware of the cameras, answered, "I’ll tell you guys later."

New episodes of The Kardashians stream on Hulu every Thursday.