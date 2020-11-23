Kim Kardashian Shares Poem Kanye West Wrote Her That Inspired a 2010 Song and Fans Have Thoughts

Turns out, Kim Kardashian West has served as her husband, Kanye West's, muse for more than a decade. On Sunday, the 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media to honor a special anniversary for the rapper and father of her four children.

"Happy 10-year anniversary to Kanye’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album," Kim posted. "For those [who] don’t know the story behind 'Lost In The World,' Kanye couldn’t come up with some of the lyrics but then realized he had them in a poem he had written me that was my birthday card he gave me for my 30th birthday. He took the poem he wrote me and made it the song. I keep everything!"

Happy 10 year anniversary to Kanye’s “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” album. For those that don’t know the story behind “Lost In The World”... pic.twitter.com/myRCzt2U4j — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 22, 2020

Kim posted a sweet black-and-white image of herself and her husband as well as Yeezy's handwritten poem. "Late is better than never!" he wrote at the top.

The poem that follows underneath makes up part of the chorus of the 2010 song.

"You're my devil, you're my angel/ You're my Heaven, you're my Hell/ You're my now, you're my forever," he raps. "You're my freedom, you're my jail/ You're my lies, you're my truth/ You're my war, you're my truce/ You're my questions, you're my proof."

Kim also included a photo of the full card, which features stick figures of Kim and Kanye with a private jet, a "yaught," and Kim carrying a "Berkin Bag."

Kanye couldn’t come up with some of the lyrics but then realized he had then in a poem he had written me that was my birthday card he gave me for my 30th birthday. He took the poem he wrote me and made it the song. I keep everything! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/VjvkmQb29j — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 22, 2020

Commenters quickly shared their thoughts on the poem and misspelled card, not quite seeing the note as a sweet gesture.

"I would be so pissed if I got this from a dude I was talking to. I’d throw it back in their face and walk away," one wrote.

"It’s the spelling of yacht for me," another added.

"Ummmm he called you his hell and his jail?" another commenter wrote.

Fans also called into question the timing of the card. Kim and Kanye became friends in 2003 and started dating in 2012. Kanye appeared in an episode of KUWTK in 2010, visiting one of the sisters' Dash stores, and had been dating Amber Rose until July of that year. Meanwhile, Kim had briefly rekindled her romance with Reggie Bush from 2009 until they split again in early 2010.

Kim and Kanye tied the knot in 2014 and share children North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.