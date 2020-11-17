Kim Kardashian Twins With Daughter North West in New SKIMs Campaign

Matchy matchy! Kim Kardashian West and her 7-year-old daughter, North West, are twinning in a new campaign for her undergarment and loungewear label, SKIMS.

Looking warm and fuzzy in cozy, grey outfits and matching slippers, the mother-daughter duo cuddled up for a fun photo shoot, with Kim sharing some of the snaps on her social media on Monday.

In one photo, North adorably kneels while peeking through laughing Kim’s legs.

Another snap showed just how big North West -- who is Kim and husband Kanye West’s eldest daughter -- is getting as Kim lifts the cutie up.

The photogenic pair also hammed it up for the cameras, pulling peace signs and sharing a sweet kiss.

The shoot was to promote the label’s first set of children’s garments.

Kim, 40, also showed off some of the "Cozy Kids" range on her Instagram Stories, including tank tops, hoodies and robes. In one heartwarming photo, she held her 2-year-old daughter, Chicago West, as the two modelled white outfits.

"I can't wait for you guys to see this photo shoot," Kim teased.

As well as posing up a storm with her mom, North also appeared in photos with some of her young pals who cutely displayed the range.

Jessica Alba was one of the first to receive the new line, taking to Instagram Stories to thank Kim for the goodies for herself and her daughters, Honor and Haven.

The campaign is the latest moment in North’s time under the spotlight. She landed her first solo magazine cover at the age of five, and in March, she stole the show while performing at Kanye’s Yeezy fashion show in Paris, France.

