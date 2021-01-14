Kim Zolciak Says She's 'Very Stressed' After Daughter Brielle Biermann Tests Positive for COVID-19

Kim Zolciak is worried about her 23-year-old daughter, Brielle Biermann, after learning that she's tested positive for COVID-19.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed the news in a series of pics and videos posted to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday. Kim first reposted a video of Brielle explaining to her fans that she's had the coronavirus for approximately two weeks now, and has been self-isolating as she recovers.

"With Brielle having COVID-19, that's had me very stressed," Kim said in her own video. "But I was just like, you know what? Wine during this quarantine, it's like, wine for lunch, have a glass for dinner. So, anyways, I guess tonight I'm drinking wine. Who's with me?"

Brielle follows a long list of celebrities who have recently opened up about their experiences with COVID-19, including Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jon Gosselin and Ellen DeGeneres. While making her highly anticipated return to her talk show this week, DeGeneres revealed the dramatic way she found out she had contracted the virus.

"Obviously there's a lot of negative things going on, so I want to talk about something positive, my COVID test," she joked, reassuring viewers, "I'm fine now, I'm all good. Everything's clear."

The virtual audience on Wednesday's episode had also been there back in December when DeGeneres discovered she'd tested positive.

"I was getting ready to tape the show that you were going to be here for, and I was in hair and makeup, getting my face powdered and my extensions put in and then my assistant, Craig, walks in and says, 'You've tested positive for COVID,'" she recalled. "And then everyone around me ran away. It's funny, people just really get scared. Some have not come back since."

