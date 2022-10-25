King Charles III Meets With New UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Historic Moment

Tuesday marks a historic day in the United Kingdom. King Charles III received the new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace in London, England, to make the formal request that Sunak form a new administration in his name.

"Mr. Sunak accepted His Majesty's offer and kissed hands upon his appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury," Buckingham Palace shared in a statement.

AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The long-standing tradition was previously carried out by Charles' late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, for the past 15 Prime Ministers, including Liz Truss, who had the final official audience with the queen at Balmoral Castle days before her death on Sept. 8.

Truss only made it 44 days in office, the shortest stint ever for a British prime minister. Charles accepted Truss' resignation shortly before receiving Sunak.

Sunak is not only the first prime minister to be sworn in by King Charles III, he is also the first British Asian prime minister in the nation's history.