Kirsten Dunst Gives Fans a Rare Look Inside Her Private Life With Fiancé Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst is giving fans a rare glimpse inside her private life with fiancé Jesse Plemons.

The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday, sharing a throwback video of her and Plemons lip-syncing on the set of Fargo. The two are currently expecting their second child together.

"Fargo times were fun times ♥️," wrote Dunst, who is already mom to 3-year-old son Ennis with Plemons.

In an interview with The New York Times last September, Plemons said he and Dunst first bonded while rehearsing lines for Fargo, and reminiscing about their early years in Hollywood.

"I knew that she would be in my life for a long time," he gushed, with Dunst adding, "We [laughed] about the fact that we were two child actors, and we both made it out OK."

Plemons also praised his ladylove and shared how lucky he was to have her by his side while speaking to ET in 2018.

"I feel very fortunate to have someone that keeps some sense of reality," he said at the premiere of his movie, Game Night. "And, you know, I'm very lucky. She's amazing."

