Kobe Bryant Remembered by Celebs and Vanessa Bryant on What Would've Been His 43rd Birthday

Kobe Bryant is being remembered by his family and friends on what would have been his 43rd birthday.
On Monday, a number of stars took to social media to pay tribute to the legendary NBA star, who died alongside his daughter, Gianna, in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020. Gianna was 13.
Vanessa Bryant shared a beautiful photo on Instagram, of her and her late husband embracing in a kiss. "Happy birthday, Papi," she captioned it. "Te Amo por siempre. Amor Eterno. ❤️💔 43."
Others, like Mindy Kaling, explained how Kobe has played a part in their impacting their lives.
"Happy birthday Kobe. I’m reminded of your impact daily," The Office alum wrote. "For instance, here is a picture of my daughter at ballet when she refused to take off your jersey and put on her leotard and tutu."
Ciara also thanked the former Los Angeles Lakers star for "the inspiration you continually give us, and how you Love Your Queens!"
"Celebrating You every day!" she added. "Forever in our hearts. 💜💛."
Meanwhile, Kobe's 18-year-old daughter, Natalia, kept her post simple, sharing a photo of the two and the caption, "Happy Birthday Daddy."
"Happy Birthday brother," Carmelo Anthony added in his own post.
See more tributes below:
RELATED CONTENT: