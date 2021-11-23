Kobe Bryant's Daughters Bianka and Capri Play Basketball at Lakers Facility

Kobe Bryant's daughters are playing where their dad used to work! Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Sunday to share pics of her and Kobe's youngest daughters playing basketball at the Los Angeles Lakers' facility.

The court is one that Kobe knew well as he played for the team from 1996 to 2016. The NBA legend died in a helicopter crash in 2020, along with his and Vanessa's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

In the sweet pics, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2, happily run around the basketball court in matching black sweaters and plaid pants.

"Kobe’s Principessas," Vanessa captioned the pics of her youngest daughters.

In other posts, the girls play basketball with Pau Gasol, Kobe's former teammate, and he even lifts one of the girls up to reach the basket and take a shot.

"Always the best time with the kids," Pau commented on Vanessa's post.

The fun day at the Lakers' facility came just days after Vanessa accepted the Giving Tree Award at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell, which she attended with her and Kobe's eldest daughter, 18-year-old Natalia. During her speech, she emotionally remembered her late husband.

"I have to start by saying how much I miss my perfect date today. My husband, Kobe, loved attending," Vanessa said in her speech (per Variety), getting visibly choked up and pausing before continuing. "Sorry. He loved attending Baby2Baby galas. With his big smile, he would look at me and say, 'Babe, this is fricking awesome. Tonight, I’m your plus one… It’s the one event that I’m not obligated to do anything. I get to be your date, help families and enjoy great food.'"