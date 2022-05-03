Kourtney Kardashian Admits She 'Didn't Really Think About' 2022 Met Gala Theme Before Her Debut

Kourtney Kardashian is raising some eyebrows with her latest comments. The 43-year-old reality star made her Met Gala debut on Monday, and celebrated by speaking to La La Anthony, who was interviewing A-listers for Vogue at the event.

After Kourtney gushed that she and fiancé Travis Barker were doing "so good" and "having fun" amid the festivities, she described their looks for the fashion-focused event.

"We're in Thom Browne. I'm basically a deconstructed version of his outfit," Kourtney explained, before she and Travis each said that the other "looks amazing."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

It was when La La questioned how Kourtney and Travis interpreted the In America: An Anthology of Fashion theme, which featured a gilded glamour and white tie dress code, that the reality star rubbed some fans of the event the wrong way.

"I honestly didn't really think about it," Kourtney said of the theme. "I feel like [Travis' outfit] is like it, and then mine's falling, like, dripping, off of him."

As for Travis, he spoke about his confidence in taking fashion risks, explaining, "I just don't care. I think it's how I grew up. Punk rock was going against the grain and doing whatever you want."

One Twitter user called Kourtney's comments "infuriating," another wrote that they were "irked" by the reality star's look, and a third wrote her disregard for the theme "speaks volumes."

Before Kourtney's comments, she and Travis made headlines for their PDA on the red carpet as cameras flashed.

The pair rocked black-and-white looks -- and both of them donned skirts for the occasion, with Kourtney showing some leg with her high slit, and Travis looking stylish in a black, pleated kilt.

The famed drummer donned a black, satin-trimmed tux, and both lovebirds rocked white tuxedo shirts -- although Kourtney's was modified into a midriff-baring crop top.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Keep checking back with ET for more Met Gala coverage!