Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other in PDA-Packed Laguna Beach Trip

Step aside, Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are laying claim to Laguna Beach. The PDA-happy couple had no problem taking their love fest to Orange County last week, posting steamy photos and videos from their mini-getaway.

Travis, 46, posted a pic kissing Kourtney, 42, on the beach, writing, "Laguna with you forever."

The mother of three replied to the post, writing, "Forever and always."

Travis replied to Kourtney's comment, writing, "I can't wait."

And if that wasn't racy enough, Kourtney had no problem showing off her booty in a black thong swimsuit, sharing a video of Travis grabbing her sand-covered cheeks while kissing her before the pair held hands and ran into the ocean together.

Travis commented on the post, "Oh how I love thee 🤤."

Not only are the two lovebirds planning for their upcoming nuptials after getting engaged in October, but they also have baby fever.

In a new trailer for the family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney and Travis take some steps to have a child together, even visiting a doctor's office.

"Travis and I want to have a baby," Kourtney says in the new trailer.

When a doctor asks them to put a "sample" in a cup, Kourtney closes the door and jokes, "We'll take our mics off. You don't get the audio."

Travis is later seen kissing his fiancée's hand as she lies down on a bed in the doctor's office.

One source previously told ET that the couple is ready to get married "sooner than later," while another added that they "are so in love" and "open to the idea of having children together and growing their family."