Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Enjoy Romantic Beach Weekend

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are continuing their love fest! The PDA-happy couple enjoyed a beach getaway over the weekend, sharing a sweet video with pals.

In a clip that 42-year-old Kourtney shared on her Instagram account, the group runs into the ocean with the mom of three in a leopard print bikini and the 45-year-old drummer rocking color-blocked board shorts.

"Best weekend ♥️🌊," Travis commented on the post.

Kourtney also shared a plate of delicious-looking pasta from Tre Lune in Montecito, California, and a photo of a sign that read "Bungalow 2B."

Over the weekend, Kourtney cheered on Travis as he performed with Machine Gun Kelly on an impromptu rooftop concert in Venice Beach.

The reality star was spotted at the event with pal Addison Rae and MGK's girlfriend, Megan Fox.