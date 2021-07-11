Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make Out for the Cameras at UFC 264

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may have attended the Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor fight on Saturday, but it's clear their eyes were only on each other. The couple didn't hold back with PDA during the big UFC 264 event.

Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 45, went in for an open-mouth makeout session as soon as cameras caught a glimpse of them in the crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

"Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian must know the camera is on them," play-by-play announcer Jon Anik said before pointing out others at the star-studded event.

Kardashian took to Instagram to share more of her night at the fight, which saw Poirier's victory over McGregor.

"🎲," she simply captioned a series of snaps of her look.

Barker and Kardashian are big fans of UFC. The pair were spotted alongside Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in the VIP section at the UFC Apex at UFC 260 in March.

A source recently told ET that Kardashian and Barker, who were first romantically linked in January, are "just living in the moment and enjoying each day."

"Kourtney and Travis really recognize now more than ever how special their relationship is and how fortunate they are to spend their time together whether it's just the two of them, with friends or with their families," the source said. "They could also definitely see themselves ending up together one day and it's really whatever makes Kourtney happy... Building a future together in a more permanent respect could likely happen."

