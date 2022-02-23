Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker React to Hilarious Wedding Parody Video of Them

Wedding sponsored by Poosh? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have no problem poking fun at themselves. The engaged couple reacted to a funny parody of their impending nuptials from Benito Skinner, who goes by the name Benny Drama, and often does Kardashian parodies.

The clip, titled "Kourt's Fairy Tale Wedding," featured Benny Drama as Kris Jenner, Kourtney, Travis, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Addison Rae, Larsa Pippen and more.

"There is something so magical about getting married while wearing a mic pack," Benny as Kris quips.

When it comes time to say her vows, the parody Kourtney says, "Baby, I love you. I just, literally, do."

It seems the real-life engaged couple loved the parody, with each of them commenting on the video.

"Lmaoooo 🏌️‍♀️☄️," the 46-year-old drummer commented.

"This makes me emotional 😭🤣❤️," the 42-year-old mother of three added.

It seems likely that Kourtney and Travis' wedding will play out on the family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians. The couple's October engagement was featured heavily in the show's first trailer.

For more, watch the clip below: