Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Take Steps to Have a Baby Together in 'The Kardashians' Trailer

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are taking the necessary steps to expand their blended family. In a new full-length trailer for the upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, the 42-year-old reality star and the 46-year-old drummer are seen at a doctor's office talking about their intentions to have a child together.

"Travis and I want to have a baby," Kourtney says.

When a doctor asks them to put a "sample" in a cup, Kourtney closes the door and jokes, "We'll take our mics off. You don't get the audio."

Travis is later seen kissing his fiancée's hand as she lies down on a bed in the doctor's office.

In February, a source told ET that Kourtney and Travis "are so in love" and are "open to the idea of having children together and growing their family." The source added that "their families are both supportive of it too and just want them to be happy."

Kourtney has previously shared her egg freezing journey on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, prior to getting together with Travis.

Kourtney shares three kids with her ex, Scott Disick -- Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 --while Travis has two kids of his own with ex Shanna Moakler -- Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16.

Scott is also featured in the show's new trailer, chatting with Kourtney's sister, Kim Kardashian, during a fitting.

"They're going to like you for who you are, not what you wear," Scott quipped with his signature dry humor, adding, "I'm just kidding, obviously."

Since their October engagement, Kourtney and Travis have been deep in wedding planning mode.

"Kourtney and Travis want to get married sooner than later. Wedding planning has already begun and things are in motion. They want their wedding to be really exclusive," the source told ET in January. "They both have a lot of friends, but want it to be intimate and special. Kourtney is super excited to get married to Travis. Both Kourtney and Travis are so looking forward to spending the rest of their lives together as soulmates."

The Kardashians premieres April 14 on Hulu.