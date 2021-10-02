Kourtney Kardashian Holds Hands With Travis Barker During Date Night

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker stepped out this week for a date night. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer were photographed holding hands and dining at the Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Kardashian, 41, wore a black leather jacket and pants, while the 45-year-old rock star also wore a leather jacket, with a white graphic tee and black beanie, in photos obtained by E! News. The two enjoyed their outdoor meal, and linked hands at one point. They were then snapped in Barker's car and driving away after their date.

The couple's sighting comes weeks after a source confirmed to ET that the pair are dating.

"Kourtney and Travis have had a platonic relationship for years and they’ve been friends and family friends for a very long time, but recently something sparked and their relationship has turned romantic," the source told ET. "They live on the same block and things are super easy between them because they know each other so well and just click and get one another."

Just last week, another source told ET that the two are good for each other and admire their parenting skills. Barker has two kids, 17-year-old Landon and 15-year-old Alabama, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, while Kardashian has three children of her own, 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign, with ex Scott Disick.

"Kourtney loves the way Travis is a dad and he makes her laugh hysterically. She loves that about him, and the family is fond of him too," the source explained. "Kourtney’s kids just want her to be happy. Kourtney and Travis’ relationship is pretty casual and low-key right now and Kourtney definitely isn’t making it a huge thing with the kids."

The source noted that Disick is "definitely a little jealous," adding that he and Kardashian "still have an incredibly special bond, and no one can come between that."

