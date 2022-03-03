Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Wears Travis Barker's Underwear, Shares Thoughts on Family's Reality Shows

Kourtney Kardashian is stepping into a new era with her fiancé, Travis Barker’s, underwear on! In a new interview withBustle, the 42-year-old reality TV star made the cheeky reveal -- "They’re Balenciaga" -- adding that the Blink-182 star dressed her in his socks, sweatpants and vintage T-shirt for the interview.

Aside from the intimate note about her attire, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum got candid about the way she was portrayed on the E! series and how it affected her life.

“Shooting our show, it became a really toxic environment at the end for me,” Kourtney told the magazine about the hit series that ran for 20 seasons. “I would fight with my sisters. There was, like, just a lot going on. And even for me personally, I wasn’t in the happiest place.”

She continued, “I felt like I was being almost a character. ‘This is Kourtney, and she’s in a bad mood, so even though she was laughing really at lunch, we’re going to cut out the laughing and let’s only use the annoying comment that she said.’”

“When they started ganging up on me, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this feels awful,’” she said about her mother and sisters pushing her to film more of her life for the show.

Kourtney’s days at work became more of a chore. “I would give myself a pep talk before walking in,” she added. “Like, say we were shooting at Khloé’s house. I’d be like, ‘It’s going to be a good day. Let’s have a good mood. Let’s put a smile on our face.’”

From the experience, the Poosh founder shared that she is ready to step into the family’s new Hulu series, The Kardashians, which premieres April 14, because she went through the storm.

“I see the growth that comes from those unhappy places which make it all worth it,” she said. ‘I'm like, ‘If we didn't go through these roller coasters, you wouldn't get to the good part.’”

Before filming the new series, Kourtney shared that the family collectively took a year off to just be a family, with no cameras. In that time, Kourtney started her relationship with Barker -- and ultimately got engaged -- and the family collectively agreed on what they would and wouldn’t share.

“Having the break shifted the mindset with my sisters,” Kourtney added. “When you’re doing that [show] every single day, you don’t have the space to take a break and be like, ‘Wait, we actually love each other.’”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

This time around, the social media maven feels like she has much more to share including moments at Disneyland with her kids, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and 7–year-old Reign, and resting and sipping tea at night with her rocker fiancé. “I feel like I have more things to show,” she said.

Even though she is stepping back in front of the camera, Kourtney is making it clear that work is not at the top of her list, although she is doing work she is really proud of. “People are always using my quote where I say, ‘Working is not my top priority; it never will be,’” she said. “And it’s kind of true. Like, I want to work to the place where I’m happy. Right now, I’m actually working more than I have [on Poosh].”

On Tuesday, the family dropped the second full trailer for The Kardashians. From the looks of the trailer, fans are going to get a closer look at Kourtney and Travis Barker’s engagement, which included a party with the family, Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy with her and Travis Scott’s second child, Wolf, and whatever news that has someone asking Kim, “Are you dying? I’m dying.”