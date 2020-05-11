Kourtney Kardashian Shares Ultimate Throwback Pic With Ex Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian is feeling nostalgic for her past romance with ex Scott Disick. Though the pair co-parent their three kids together now, they were in an on-again, off-again romance from 2006 to 2015 after meeting at a party in Mexico.

On Wednesday, Kourtney, 41, took to her Instagram Stories to share an epic throwback pic of herself in a red gown with Scott looking peak Lord Disick in an all-black pinstripe suit and gold chain.

"Wow @letthelordbewithyou," Kourtney captioned the shot with a laughing cat emoji.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Story

Kourtney used the same cat laughing emoji on Scott's recent sunset vacation shot of himself with the reality star, which he captioned, "Working on my night moves."

While the exes are both single, they have certainly fueled romance rumors, posing together for photos and leaving flirty comments on one another's posts.

