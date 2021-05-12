Kourtney Kardashian Tattoos 'I Love You' on Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian has a new side gig.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tattooed her boyfriend, Travis Barker, in her latest Instagram post. In the pics and video, posted on Wednesday, Kardashian holds on to her beau's arm and inks the words "I love you."

"I tattoo," the mother of three captioned the slideshow. In the comments section, the Blink-182 drummer wrote, "Woman of many talents."

Barker posted a photo of the finished ink on his Instagram Story, calling Kardashian the "best tattoo artist." The musician's new ink comes after he also had her name inked on his chest.

Instagram Story

The Poosh founder has been dating the artist for a few months now, and according to a source, the two "are obsessed with each other."

"They're so in love and constantly fawning over one another," a source told ET of the rocker and reality star. "They have such a strong connection and can't get enough of each other."

"Travis makes Kourtney feel so special and he is always showing her how much he loves her and how important she is to him," the source continued. "Kourtney has been extremely loving towards him as well and has also been making a big effort to show how much she cares. Kourtney's family is happy for her, but they're also in a little bit of shock because they've never seen her like this before."

On Tuesday, meanwhile, Barker showed off his risqué gift inspired by his lady love. For more on the couple, see below.