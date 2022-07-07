Kourtney Kardashian Tattoos 'K' on Travis Barker's Arm: 'My Finest Work'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are back to their regularly scheduled programming on social media following the 46-year-old drummer's recent hospitalization for life threatening pancreatitis.

On Wednesday night, Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her husband's arm with a tattoo of a K and a heart, writing, "Some of my finest work." Barker reciprocated the love by sharing the same pic to his own Instagram Stories. While it's unclear if the ink is permanent or not, it's a good sign that the couple is back to enjoying their newlywed bliss following Barker's health scare.

Barker was taken to the hospital on June 28 and gave fans an update on his health in an Instagram post ahead of the Fourth of July weekend. "I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great," he shared. "But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and I have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in the very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis."

Despite the scary situation, a source told ET that Barker and Kardashian are even "more connected" than before.

"Kourtney has dropped everything to make sure that Travis is quickly on the mend," the source said. "Being newlyweds, they weren’t anticipating this, but after what Travis went through and what they went through together, it made them even stronger and more connected. Kourtney refused to leave his side until she knew he was going to be OK and put a halt on everything, like filming and work commitments."

The source added, "She was only concerned with Travis’s well-being. Travis and Kourtney have been together even more than they were before, including coming to visit him at the studio, since it gave her such a scare. Kourtney is now more appreciative of their time together more than ever."

Kardashian previously debunked speculation that she had left the hospital after old paparazzi photos were being sold, which made it look like she was out and about while he was sick.

"And to the paparazzi who sold pictures of me 'out and about' while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life...these photos were actually taken weeks ago, (I can't even remember the last time I wore that sweatsuit in the photos)....I didn't forget about you," Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "A new level of low, monetizing off our of our nightmare. Really savagely uncool when I actually didn't leave his side...shame you."

Kardashian and Barker legally wed in a California courthouse on May 15 with only the reality star's grandma, MJ, and the musician's father, Randy, in attendance. The following week, they jetted off to Italy where they celebrated in a lavish ceremony surrounded by family and friends.