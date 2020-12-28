Kourtney Kardashian Tells Pal 'Get Me Pregnant' After Bikini Photos Spark Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian is shutting down the rumors and having some fun in the process! The 41-year-old reality star and mother of three took to the comments section of her recent bikini pics post after several commenters speculated that she might be pregnant.

In the original post, Kourt posed in a pink two-piece for several mirror selfies, writing, "little Cabo daydream."

Many fans took to the comments, speculating about Kourtney's status.

"Is me or she looks pregnant? 🤰🤰🤰," one wrote, while another added, "I hope that’s a baby in kourts belly😍"

But when her high school friend, Sarah Howard, commented on the post, "Let's have a baby!" Kourtney replied, "@sarahrhoward get me pregnant."

The images are clearly throwback shots as Kourt's youngest son, Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, is still rocking his long locks, which he shaved off back in August.

Kourtney sparked pregnancy rumors this year after she and Scott joked about trying for baby No. 4 on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Though Kourtney admitted she and her ex were joking about expanding their family, the co-parents have been spending lots of time together following Scott's split from Sofia Richie this spring.

"Scott and Kourtney are together all the time, for the sake of the kids but also because they’re such good friends and get along so well," a source previously told ET. "Don't expect them to get back together though. They have a good thing going and it works perfectly for their family."