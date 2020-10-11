Kris Jenner Posts Video of Corey Gamble and Tristan Thompson Having an Epic Dance-Off

Kris Jenner is reliving a fun time with her beau! The 65-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a hilarious video of her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, participating in a dance-off with Tristan Thompson. Kris shared the clip in honor of Corey's 40th birthday.

In the funny video, which appeared to be filmed at the beach, Tristan shows off his moves in the middle of a circle formed by Jenner-Kardashian friends and family members.

Once Tristan completes his performance, Corey steps in and delights the crowd with his response, which ends with him impressively doing the splits.

"He really is a mood. HBD @coreygamble," Kris captioned the clip.

Kim Kardashian West shared the clip on her Instagram Story as well, writing that Corey "won" the dance-off with his splits.

"Happy birthday. You're always the life of the party," Kim added. "I hope your 40th is everything you've dreamed of and more!!!!"

In another post, Kris shared shots of her and Corey over the years, along with a sweet birthday message for her beau.

"Happy birthday @coreygamble!!! You are such an incredible man and I am so grateful and thankful to God for putting you in my life!!!" Kris gushed. "Everyday with you is an adventure and we definitely have the most amazing magical life."

"Thank you for being the best partner, friend, confidant, therapist, advisor, travel star, and dance partner, and for always being there for my kids and my grandchildren. We all adore you," she continued. "Thank you for always looking out for all of us and holding us down. You make me laugh... and you are truly the life of every party."

In a reference to the dancing post, Kris ended her message by writing, "The fact that you can do the splits is epic. I love you babe!!!"

Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner marked the occasion as well, with each sending their mom's boyfriend birthday wishes alongside throwback snaps.

Watch the video below to see what went down during Corey's birthday celebrations last year.