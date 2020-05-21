Kristen Bell Says 5-Year-Old Daughter Delta Is 'Still in Diapers'

Kristen Bell's youngest daughter is still working on potty training. During the latest episode of Momsplaining With Kristen Bell, the 39-year-old actress told guests Maya Rudolph and Casey Wilson how her two daughters -- Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5 -- dramatically differed when trying to ditch the diapers.

"My oldest daughter at 21 months, we merely suggested that she use the toilet in the other room. [She] never wore another diaper beyond that," Bell said of Lincoln. "And we were lying in bed giggling, my husband and I were like, 'Why does everyone make a big deal out of this potty training? It’s so easy. Just tell the kid to use the toilet.'"

Things changed when it came to Delta, though, with Bell revealing, "Currently, my youngest is five and a half, still in diapers."

"It’s real relative, isn’t it?" Rudolph replied.

"Yes, because every kid is so different," Bell agreed.

ET recently spoke with Bell, who shares her two daughters with husband Dax Shepard. During the chat, Bell revealed how her kids were faring amid their quarantine due to the coronavirus.

"We’re doing just art projects around the house. We have neon glow paint and we've been painting the rocks outside so they glow and just doing silly stuff," Bell said. "Just reconnecting with each other and I think that's the most valuable lesson."

"We’ve just been doing sticker books and talking," she added. "We’ve watched the whole Harry Potter series. My daughters are very into Harry Potter."

