Kristen Bell Says She 'Fully Supports' Husband Dax Shepard's New Celebrity Crush

Kristen Bell is nothing but supportive of her husband, Dax Shepard's, new celebrity crush. The couple are on Monday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and Shepard opens up about the new star in his life after years of crushing on Brad Pitt.

"I'm embarrassed to say, I did what these old men do, I got a younger model. Because Danny's only 31," Shepard, 46, says of Australian Formula One driver, Daniel Riccardo.

Shepard says that after Riccardo appeared on his Armchair Expert podcast, the two "kind of hit it off."

"I pushed hard, got a phone number. We've just really been building this thing that's culminated in us seeing the world together, really," Shepard quips, sharing photos of the two in matching overalls, holding hands while sightseeing in London, and more.

"They're really cute. I fully support this," Bell, 41, insists of the budding bromance.

Shepard also shares a video of himself in Austin, Texas, where he jumped off a bridge and into the river while Riccardo and other friends were tubing.

"I thought he was so impressed because he's a Formula One driver telling me to be more careful. It was a real feather in the cap," Shepard says of the moment. "And then I have since realized he's just worried because I'm old as hell. I'm 46, I could be his father. He wasn't worried it was too shallow. He just thought I might break something."

But despite what Riccardo may think, Shepard still gets plenty of praise from his wife for his recent physical transformation.

"Isn't he a hunk? Look at this guy!" Bell gushes of Shepard's new muscular physique. "Now he's a big boy. I've got no complaints!"

Shepard returns the compliment, saying of Bell, "I don't want to objectify you, but we are married. Look at the buns! This outfit, I couldn't get my eyes off. Look at the buns!"